Williamsport -- Phoebe A. Barto, 92, of Williamsport passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home.

She was born on May 21, 1928 in Cogan Station to the late Clarence S. and Julie Iva (Norton) Hornberger.

Phoebe was a graduate of Williamsport High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church. Phoebe enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

Surviving are her siblings, John Hornberger (Pauline), of Hedgesville, West Virginia, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gene Barto, and siblings, Robert C. “Bob” Hornberger, Harry E. Hornberger, Sr., Helen VanHorn, Stella Plank, Charles Hornberger, and David Hornberger.

A graveside service to honor the life of Phoebe will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport with her Pastor, Rev. David Byerly officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

www.SandersMortuary.com