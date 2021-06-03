Montoursville -- Phillip H. Bower, 87, of Montoursville, formerly of Turbotville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Elmcroft of Loyalsock.

Born December 30, 1933 in Milton, he was the son of the late Jacob K. and Mae A. (Everitt) Bower. On June 12, 1955 he married the former Joyce E. Hawley and they celebrated 58 years of marriage until her death September 25, 2013.

He was a 1952 graduate of Milton High School and then attended The Pennsylvania State University. He owned Central Equipment Company of Montoursville for the past 42 years and was a former board member of Jersey Shore State Bank.

A 32nd degree mason, he was a member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite, Williamsport. He served as a member of the Warrior Run Area School Board for 16 years from 1963 to 1979, as President from 1972 to 1979 and Vice President from 1969 to 1972. He was a longtime member of the Nittany Lion Club and enjoyed attending Penn State Football games for many years.

He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville, was a past-president, and had served on the church council.

Surviving are his children: Timothy S. Bower and his wife April of Milton; Tanya B. Potts and her husband Drew of Watsontown; and Andrea B. Bower of Montoursville; five grandsons: Brandon P. Bower and his wife Sarah of Stillwater; Christopher S. Bower of Williamsport; Austin D. Bower of Hoboken, New Jersey, Matthew E. Potts of Watsontown; and Noah A. Huffman of Montoursville; four great-grandchildren, and a brother, Harold E. Bower and his wife Sandra of Mechanicsburg.

Preceding him in death besides his parents and wife was a son, Phillip H. Bower, Jr.; five brothers: Everitt, Benjamin, Donald, Fred, and J. Lee Bower; and two sisters: Clara Bower and Ethel Parker.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise Street, Turbotville where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux, his pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to his church at PO Box 277, Turbotville PA 17772.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.