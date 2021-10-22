South Williamsport -- Philip T. Moser, Sr., 93, formerly of South Williamsport, passed on Oct. 19, 2021.

Philip was born on May 15, 1928, in Williamsport, Pa., a son of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Lippoli) Moser.

He was a member of the former Mater Dolorosa Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

He worked at Sciacca Catering and retired as a butcher from the former Reading Meats, but continued to work for River Valley Transit Authority at the Williamsport Parking Authority. Philip was a graduate of Williamsport High School. After he graduated, he went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 until 1952 and stayed in the reserves until 1954.

Phil was a 3rd degree member of Knights of Columbus, Council 366 and a 4th degree member of the Father Reichsteiner Assembly. He was an avid bowler and loved working on crossword puzzles. He was the biggest Notre Dame fan and loved the Atlanta Braves. He was a self-taught guitarist and loved playing with his family.

His wife, the late Joan L. Sciacca, passed on Feb. 24, 1998, after 47 years of marriage.

Surviving are four sons; Philip T. (Barbara) Moser Jr. of South Williamsport, Randy (Ginny) Moser of Williamsport, James S. (Denise) Moser of South Williamsport, and Mark C. (Sara Scaife) of South Williamsport, Grandchildren; Brian, Erin, Kelley, Dana, Howdy, Jason, Ricky, Andrew, Kristy, Miranda and Ryan, 12 great grandchildren and Philip’s longtime companion, Jose Ameigh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport, with his pastor Davis W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery with full military honors.

The family will receive family and friends at the church portico on Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Foundation for the benefit of the Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA, 17701.

The family would like to thank Phil’s caregivers and the Gatehouse for the extraordinary care they provided.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. has been entrusted with handling these services. If you would like to sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.



