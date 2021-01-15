Muncy -- Philip James Sholtis, 84, went home to be with his lord and savior on January 8, 2021, due to COVID-19.

He was born on January 12, 1936, the son of Charles and Naomi (Siverling) Sholtis.

A member of the 1954 graduating class of Muncy Highschool, he always loved his classmates and met with them after. He worked 40 years at the former sprout Waldron, now Andritz, and was a member of its Supervisor’s Club. He was a life member of Tri Ten Hunting Club. He was an active member of Consolidated Sportsmen of Muncy Creek. He loved to hunt, trap, and cut wood. He was a staunch Phillies fan and enjoyed music of all kinds, but his very favorite was Bluegrass. He was involved with youth baseball for many years. Besides his family, his greatest joy was helping others; anything he could do for you, he would do.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Richard “Dick” Sholtis. Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Marilee (Campbell) Sholtis; a daughter, Julie of Hughesville; a son, Jeffery of Muncy; four grandchildren, Bill and Tara Rogers and Drew Eiswerth of Hughesville; Adam and Tara of Dallastown and Anna of Montgomery; four great-grandchildren, Logan and Kylie Rogers and Evan and Isaac Sholtis.

A memorial Service will be held this spring and the family suggests donations be made to the Consolidated Sportsmen of Muncy Creeks, c/o of Jeff Sholtis, 322 W. Penn St., Muncy PA 17756.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.