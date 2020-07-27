Today

Sunshine and a few clouds. High 96F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High near 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.