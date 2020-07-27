Williamsport -- Peter J. Murphy, 60, of Williamsport died Monday, July 20, 2020.
Peter spent his entire working career defending our country in the U.S. Navy.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
Williamsport -- Peter J. Murphy, 60, of Williamsport died Monday, July 20, 2020.
Peter spent his entire working career defending our country in the U.S. Navy.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
Sunshine and a few clouds. High 96F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High near 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Would you like to receive our daily local newsletter? Sign up today!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.