Nisbet — Perley “Pete” J. Swartz, 88, of Nisbet passed away peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022 at The Gatehouse. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years Mary Jane (Hamilton) Swartz on November 3, 2021.

Born September 7, 1933 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Perley E. Swartz and Julia E. (Hill) Swartz-Parsons.

Pete was a 1952 graduate of Williamsport High School. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army and retired after 40 years working as a tool maker at Textron-Lycoming. He enjoyed fishing and being by the water. He took joy in learning new things and reading about history. He was a family man that dearly loved his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was most known for having a strong love and endless patience.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathleen “Kathy” McFadden (Mark) of Williamsport and Mary Ann Luttrell (Paco) of Cottonwood, Arizona; three grandchildren, Brandy Davis (Chad), Ashley Weaver (Craig, Jr.) and Cody McFadden (Tara); three great-grandsons, Cole and Cruz Weaver, and Garrett Davis, and one on the way; one brother, Lee Swartz (Heidi) of Williamsport; one brother-in-law and spouse of Leona, Jim Chapman of Williamsport; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Francis (Swartz) Baker, Mildred “Millie” (Swartz) Chapman, Robert “Bob” Swartz, his twin sister Pearl Swartz, and Leona (Swartz) Chapman.

A memorial service to honor the life of Pete will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery with military honors. A visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Sanders.

The family will provide flowers and suggest memorial donations be made in Pete’s name to the Nisbet Volunteer Fire Co., 166 W Village Dr, Nisbet, PA 17702, and the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

