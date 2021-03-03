Williamsport -- On Sunday, February 28, 2021, Peggy Rae Keller, 77, succumbed to a lengthy and difficult battle with breast cancer. She slept away peacefully, ending a devastating 11-year illness that started in late 2009.

Born April 22, 1943 she was a native and lifelong resident of Williamsport. She was the only child of Raymond A. and Margaret (Bluhm) Bennett. There is no immediate family other than her husband, however, she had a great many cousins and friends.

She was known by a large number of Williamsport residents due to her lengthy retail employment at both the former Dice Drug Company, and lastly at Tony's Deli, spanning the better part of 50 years in total. After retirement, she volunteered in the cafeteria at Bishop Neumann High School for a number of years.

Peggy attended the former St. Mary's Catholic High School in Williamsport, graduating as part of the Class of 1961. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Bastress.

She married Ralph J. Keller on May 19, 1973, at the Divine Providence Hospital Chapel, due to the fact that St. Boniface Church had burned down a few months earlier, which is where the wedding had been scheduled to be performed. Along with her husband, Peggy enjoyed the antique car and model train hobbies, being very active in those clubs. She was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and their local Susquehannock Region since 1974, as well as the Pontiac-Oakland Club, and was a very active member of the Keystone State Chapter of POCI since 1974. She delighted in showing off her fully restored 1965 Pontiac Tempest convertible at both local and national car shows, winning several trophies in the process. Together they have driven their antique cars to over 25 national Pontiac club conventions as far away as Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin, making many great memories and lifelong friends along the way.

The highlight of their travels was a train trip to California in 1998 to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, visiting many West Coast attractions from Oregon down to Los Angeles. Being life members of the Wheel Inn, she enjoyed frequent meals there with many friends and relatives over the last 45 years. With the help of her cancer specialists, she was able to enjoy almost eight years in total remission from her cancer, allowing for travel, parties and many good times with friends and family.

Unfortunately, the cancer recurred in 2018, providing a difficult and devastating challenge for her, with continual chemotherapy treatments for well over two years.

Due to COVID restrictions, no formal viewing will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church at the convenience of the family, burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, in appreciation of all the help they have provided over the past 11 years.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register or share memory.