Watsontown -- Peggy L. Bird, 86, of Watsontown passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at her granddaughter’s home.

Born June 29, 1935 in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lillian (Middleworth) Lindauer.

​Peggy worked and retired from Montgomery Mills, later in life she was a bartender at various local establishments. She enjoyed bingo, baking and spending time with her family and friends.

Most of all she cherished all the time with her family and loved babysitting her grandchildren.

Surviving are her three daughters: Justine Day, of White Deer, Alberta Reynolds and her husband Donald, of Muncy, and Jackie Shaffer, of Watsontown; 9 grandchildren: Darrin (Michelle) Dyer, of El Reno Oklahoma, David (Nicole) Walburn, of Muncy, Misty Warren, of Shamokin, Samantha Morris, of Turbotville, Alicia (Eric) Harrison, of Turbotville, Sherry Warren, of Chambersburg, Nicole Reynolds, of Turbotville, David Shaffer, of Milton, and Sabrina Shaffer, of Watsontown; 17 great-grandchildren; and several step-children.

Preceding her in death besides her parents, was two great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Fulgham and Gracie Gantt, and 13 brothers and sisters.

There will a celebration of Peggy’s Life for family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13 at the Warrior Run Manor, 1105 Main Street, Watsontown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.

