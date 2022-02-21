Montgomery -- Peggy J. (Triplett) Rowe, 78, of Montgomery passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born April 27, 1943 in Kentucky, she was raised by her mother and step father, Grace (Triplett) and Kellis Smith. On September 23, 1962, she married Donald Rowe, who survives. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Peggy was a 1962 graduate of Belfry High School, Kentucky. She worked at several local manufacturing plants and retired from Savoy Contract Furniture, Montoursville, where she worked for over 20 years.

She was a member of the former Christ Lutheran Church, Montgomery.

Peggy loved flowers and was known for growing and maintaining beautiful flower gardens. She enjoyed word search puzzles and crocheting, as well as giving away the blankets she made. Peggy was fond of animals, especially her beloved dog, Koda.

Surviving in addition to her husband and dog are a daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Doug Smith, of Berwick; two step grandchildren, Kevin Smith and Melanie Fisher and her husband, Chris; six step great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Triplett, of McAndrews, Kentucky.

In addition to her mother and step father, she was predeceased by a son in infancy, Matthew Rowe and a brother, Clifford Triplett.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Richard DeMarte of Trinity United Methodist Church, Pennsdale, officiating.

Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

The family welcomes flowers, however, if desired memorial contributions in Peggy’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, Lycoming Unit, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Rowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



