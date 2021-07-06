Williamsport -- Peggy J. Elder, 76, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born July 12, 1944 in Mill Hall, she was a daughter to the late Paul Welker and the former Anna Spotts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jackie Reeser, and four brothers, James, Charles, Paul and Kenneth.

Peggy had a passion for cooking and enjoyed cooking for everyone she loved.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert S. Elder Sr.; three children, George Hawkins of Middleburg, Bryon Hawkins of Canton, and Joy (Joe) Yetter of McClure; step children, Kimberly (Steve) Boguslew of Williamsport, Robert (Krista) Elder of Texas, and Robin Hannan of Williamsport; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; many step-grandchildren; several step-greatgrandchildren; and a step great-great-grandchild.

She will be laid to rest in the Linnwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

