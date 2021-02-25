Bellefonte -- Peggy Ann Yost, 82, of 1231 Nittany Valley Drive, Bellefonte passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Hublersburg on February 25, 1938 to Philip (Doc) and Blanche Orr Yarnell.

Peggy was united in marriage to Fred A. Yost on May 27, 1966 who survives at home. Peggy was a 1956 graduate of the Walker Township High School and had worked at Bell Telephone from 1956 to 1994, retiring as a telephone operator and secretary for 38 years. She enjoyed bowling.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son; Michael A. Yost of Beech Creek, one daughter; Diane (David) Lomison of Bellefonte, one brother; Earl (Doris) Yarnell of Mingoville, one sister; Georgia (David) Homan of Bellefonte. Six grandchildren: Heather (Jody) Harpster, Jason (Permella) McCloskey, David (Jessica) Lomison, Jr, Breanna (Joshua) Wolfe, Megan Yost, and Noah Yost, also surviving are five great grandchildren,

Peggy was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon M. McCloskey in 2017 and a sister; Shirley Bennett.

Funeral Services for Peggy Ann Yost will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of services. Officiating will be Pastor Doug Packard of the First Baptist Church, Lock Haven. Interment will be in the Zion Union Cemetery.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Peggy’s name to the American Red Cross, P. O. Box 710, 200 Innovation Blvd #150, State College, PA 16803

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.