Muncy -- Pearl H. Long, 97, of Muncy passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, November 30, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Born November 13, 1924 at the family homestead in Cogan Station, she was the fourth child of twelve born to the late Leslie and Verda (Isbell) Aderhold. She married Samuel Donald Long, who preceded her in death Feb. 8, 1979. Together they celebrated over 30 years of marriage.

Pearl retired from the former GTE Sylvania, Montoursville, where she worked for 45 years.

She was a loving mother, sister and grandmother and she loved her family very much. In her younger years, Pearl enjoyed traveling with her husband to visit far away family members. She was fond of cooking; anytime she had visitors, she was ready to feed them. Pearl also enjoyed the Sun Gazette cross word puzzles, sudoku, jig saw puzzles and playing cards. She had a great sense of humor; when you least expect it, she came up with funny one-liners. Pearl was quite the character.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Dwight and Claudia Long, of Muncy and Ronald Long, of Williamsport; three daughters and one son-in-law, Cheryl and William Burns and Karen Harris, all of Muncy and Judy Little, of Picture Rocks; daughter-in-law, Heidi Long, of Muncy; a brother, Howard Aderhold, of Wisc.; a sister, Alice Neyhart, of Cogan Station; sister-in-law, Florence E. Aderhold, of Williamsport; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Byron (Peach) Bassett and Larry Long; two sons-in-law, Bill Harris and Jeff Little; a daughter-in-law, Jane Long; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Charles (Ruth), Harrison (Sara), Harold and Donald (Ruby) Aderhold; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Grace (John) Porter, Ruth (Bill) Doebler, Sally (Art) Shaffer, Olive (Jim) Russell and Mabel (Dick) Huggins; a sister-in-law, Florence M. Aderhold; a brother-in-law, Judd Neyhart; a grandchild, Scott Bassett; and a great-great grandchild, Luna Long.

Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Brokaw, chaplain at Family Hospice, officiating.

Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Pearl Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



