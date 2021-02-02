Jersey Shore -- Pauline S. Evancho, 95, of Jersey Shore passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born January 7, 1926 in Sandy Run, Pa., the daughter of the late John Spock and the former Elizabeth Rebar. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Evancho on October 24, 1972. They were united in marriage on May 8, 1948. She was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Anthony, John and Edwin; and 3 sisters, Mary, Agnes and Betty.

For many years, she was employed by McCormick Drayline in Avis. She was a member of the Church of Saint Luke, where she served on the Altar and Rosary Society and the church prayer chain.

Pauline was known for her coconut cakes and her lemon meringue pies. She also was a girl scout leader for many years.

She enjoyed many different crafts, including crocheting, rug hooking and embroidering. Pauline was an expert at cryptograms and crosswords.

She is survived by a son, Michael J. (Janine M.) Evancho of Indianapolis, Indiana; 2 daughters, Susan E. (Timothy E.) Shuman of Dover, Pa., and Mary Ann Larimer of Clearfield, Pa.; grandchildren, Dan and Lorianne Shuman, Carrie Sawyer, Cathy Fagen and Katie Hall; great-grandchildren, Tristan Shuman, Carter Sawyer, Marshall Hall and Bryson and Gavin Fagen;a sister, Martha Minsenberger of Pottstown; a brother George Spock of Punta Gorda, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Saint Luke, 118 Kendall Ave., Jersey Shore. There will be no public visitation.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pauline's memory may be made to the Church of Saint Luke or pray the Rosary in the safety of your own home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

