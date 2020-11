Mill Hall -- Pauline M. Packer, 79, of 2361 Eagle Valley Road, Mill Hall, passed away October 31, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Thomas R. Packer. At the request of the family there will be no services.

Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.