Montoursville -- Pauline E. Miller, 94, of Montoursville passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Born November 15, 1927 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Elsie M. (Hall) Schultz. She was married to LaVerne L. Miller and celebrated 49 years of marriage until his passing on March 13, 2001.

Pauline was a member of Good Shepherd Church, Montoursville. She worked and retired from C.A. Reeds, Williamsport.

She enjoyed playing cards and embroidering.

Pauline is survived by her two daughters: Donna L. Seabridge and her husband Steve, of Montoursville, and Barb A. Newton and her husband Russ, of Florida; and five grandchildren: James Gibbs, Zachary, Logan, Amanda Newtown, and Dan Losch.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother: Earl Schultz; and three sisters: Ruth Dunlap, Helen Griggs, and Mable Bosworth.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in her memory be made the UPMC Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc, 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville.




