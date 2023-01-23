Mill Hall, Pa. — Pauline E. Hunter, 96, of Mill Hall passed away on January 21, 2023 at the Centre Care Nursing Home in Bellefonte, Pa. where she had been a resident.

Pauline was born in Mill Hall on February 17, 1926 to the late George and Della Allen Bechtol.

She was married to Albert Thomas Hunter who preceded her in death on April 7, 1956. Pauline had been a member of the Mill Hall United Methodist Church and had worked at the former A&P Market as a clerk where she was the department lead. She also worked at the former Sylvania Plant and the Armature Plant. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, playing cards, and spending time with her family. Pauline also loved spending time in Miami Beach, Florida with her friend Elaine.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda L. (Charles) Fisher of Bellefonte; Four grandchildren: Thomas (Lori) Fisher of Virginia; Joseph Fisher of Howard, Pa.; Douglas (Deborah) Fisher of Virginia, Michael (Whitney) Fisher of Bellefonte; and six great-grandchildren.

Pauline was preceded in death by three brothers, Earnest, Carl, and Donald Bechtol and a sister, Charlotte Thompson.

Funeral services for Pauline E. Hunter will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 12 noon in the Gedon Funeral Home, 320 Main Street, Mill Hall, PA. Friends and family will be received in the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of services. Officiating will be Pastor Rick Conklin.

Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Lamar Township at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Pauline’s name can be made to the Mill Hall Methodist Church, 212 Danis St. Mill Hall, Pa.

