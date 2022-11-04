South Williamsport — Pauline B. Noviello, 76, of South Williamsport went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after long battle with cancer on Monday, October 31, 2022. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. She always saw the good in people she came in contact with and treated them with respect.

Born August 18, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Marjorie Patterson Beck.

Pauline graduated from Williamsport High School. She was an executive secretary for Anchor Darling, Eberhart & Flannigan, NAC Communications, and Norma Lehman (Psychiatric Social Worker), and she also sold Princess House Crystal. Pauline was a member of South Williamsport Church of Christ. She taught Tai Chi at the Senior Centers for over 10 years and at the YMCA for several months before she was diagnosed with cancer, and volunteered several years for the Women Build for Habitat for Humanity.

Surviving is her husband of 30 years, Lee T. Noviello; children, Jessalee Kline and Brant Quinn; grandchildren, Ethan, Quinn, Billy and Aidan; great granddaughters, Juniper and Olivia; step-children, Lucia Pursel (Roy), Frank Noviello (Becky), Tillie Friel (Joe), L. Thomas Noviello and Sadie Noviello; step-grandchildren; Lyrik, Rhythm, Lee, Preston, Myles, Caruso, and Evangeline; and two sisters, Millie Kimble (Dan) and Dorothy Goehrig.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry and David Beck.

She enjoyed camping for many years, Ballroom dancing, teaching Tai Chi, putting puzzles together, doing Crosswords, sitting on our porch which was her living room each summer, and visiting with family, friends, and neighbors. “CARPE DEIM” was her motto.

Through her many visits to the ER, Hospital, and Nursing Homes, the nurses and aides would always say “she is the nicest and sweetest patient we ever had” no matter how much care they had to give her, which was a lot at times. She always made sure they knew how much she appreciated what they did for her.

Her Faith was unwavering, always thanking the Lord, no matter what she was going through. Many of her lady friends would come and sit with her, when she couldn’t be left alone, and she would spiritually lift them up before they left. She was more concerned about their issues rather than her own. A True servant of her Lord!!! SHE MADE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE

A Special Thanks to the UPMC Hospice Nurses & Doctor and the Gatehouse Nurses, Doctor, and Volunteers for their compassionate care.

A memorial service to honor the life of Pauline will be held Monday, November 7 at 11 a.m. at Faith Wesleyan Church, 1033 Tucker Street with Rev. Timothy K. Hartzell officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions in Pauline’s name may be made to The Gatehouse or UPMC Home Care & Hospice, or UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, C/O Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Pauline’s obituary at www.SandersMortuary.com.

