Williamsport -- Paulette R. Seitzer, 73, of Williamsport, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Richard A. Seitzer, whom she married July 17, 1971.

Born February 28, 1947 in South Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Frank) Ackerman.

Paulette was a 1965 graduate of South Williamsport High School. She worked for GRIT Publishing and retired from Divine Providence Hospital. Paulette was a member of South Williamsport United Methodist Church and the Audubon Society. She enjoyed flowers, bird watching, cooking, tai chi, and exercising. Above all, Paulette’s kind and compassionate personality towards others will be greatly missed.

Surviving in addition to her husband is her brother, Frank Ackerman, of Rhode Island, many nieces and nephews, and her two lovable sheltie dogs, Buddy and Chase.

A graveside service to honor the life of Paulette will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18 at Wildwood Cemetery, 91 Wildwood Blvd. Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paulette’s name may be made to Think BIG, 225 Columbia Mall Dr. Bloomsburg, PA 17815, to help families and kids battling pediatric cancer.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com under Paulette’s memorial page.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.