South Williamsport -- Paul Wesley Young Jr., 76, of South Williamsport was set free on December 17, 2020 from his earthly body at last to be with his heavenly father and his son, Nathan Young.

Paul was born October 21, 1944, the only son of the late Paul W., Sr. and Geraldine (Marshall) Young.

Paul graduated from Loyalsock High School in 1964 and married his love, Sarah J. (Watts) Young, in 1964; she survives. They celebrated 55 years of marriage in April. They have two children, Matthew T. Young (Ting) of Montoursville, and Jessica A. Feliciano (Andrew Smith) of London, U.K. Surviving also are five grandchildren; four step grandchildren and two great step grandchildren.

He graduated from WACC with a master’s degree in plumbing, and worked for Homer L. Barton in Williamsport. He joined the Local 810 Plumbers and Pipe-fitters Union which became Local 520 based in Harrisburg. He was a 50-year member, and he traveled many cities in the U.S. to work in nuclear plants, factories and hospitals as a pipe-fitter, welder and plumber. He was very skilled at his job and loved it. He was an avid gardener and a wonderful husband and father.

Paul was a born-again Christian who loved the word of God and loved to sing and praise the Lord. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Williamsport. He was loved by most all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was an accomplished artist working with oil paints, and fashioning bugs and beetles, and birds out of copper and brass fittings he had acquired after many years of working. He especially loved Egyptian characters and painted pictures of them.

He and Sarah traveled the world and he was an accomplished ballroom dancer, able to perform many dances with skill.

During the past 3 years he became disabled due to advanced Parkinson’s disease and the last two years resided full time at Valley View Nursing Center where he received excellent care. He was a man who tried to look at the good in everyone and everything.

A viewing will be held privately at Sanders Mortuary for immediate family due to COVID-19. Burial will be held in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

