Bastress -- Paul R. Russell, 73, of Bastress Township passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport following a brief illness.

Surviving is his loving wife of 52 years, Jean F. (Lupfer) Russell.

Born September 27, 1946 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Joseph Russell, Sr. and Roxanna (Phillips) Reed.

Paul proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he later joined the United States Army Reserve for many years and later retired from Tetley Tea as a mechanic. He was a member of the American Legion Post #36, Jersey Shore and a lifetime member of the VFW Post #7869, Duboistown.

Paul enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning with his wife, especially peppers and tomatoes, and could be found on Pine Creek trout fishing. His favorite American country singer and songwriter was Eddie Rabbit who sang his favorite song, "El Paso." He also enjoyed playing setback. Paul idolized his wife Jean and was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Charles R. Russell of Bastress Township, and Michelle L. Schneider (Dave Palmatier) of Limestone Township; two granddaughters who were his pride and joy, Adrianna Harvey of Ohio and Kendra Lorson (Aaron) of South Williamsport; three sisters, Donna Woodall (Roy) of Sebastian, Florida, Lenora Goodwin (Tom) of Melbourne, Florida, and Joann Tereszcuk of Chesapeake City, Maryland; and his chocolate lab, Sophie.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ed MacGill, Joseph Russell Jr., and George MacGill.

A celebration to honor the life of Paul will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to the VFW Post #7869 150 Shaffer St, Williamsport, PA 17702.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

