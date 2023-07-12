Mill Hall, Pa. — Paul R. Ricker, 96, of Mill Hall passed away Sunday, July 10, 2023 at Lock Haven Rehabilitation & Senior Living (formerly Susque-View).

He was born in Beech Creek on August 3, 1926 to Ernest and Eleanor Kessinger Ricker.

Paul had been employed at the Hammermill Paper Company and was most known in the area as an antique dealer.

Survivors include a daughter; Sherry L. (Brad) Black of Mill Hall, a stepson; John Wagner of Mill Hall, and three grandchildren; Meredith, Lauren, and Christian Dwyer.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son; Duston L. Ricker.

Arrangements are under the directions of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W, Main St., Lock Haven. Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

