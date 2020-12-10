Williamsport -- Paul R. “Pete” Shaffer, 87, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at The Williamsport Home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 52 years, Dolores A. “Delo” (Caroccia) Shaffer.

Pete was a 1950 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and retired from Textron after 43 years. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, the Consolidated Sportsman Club, and the One Thousand Yard Shooting Club. He was an avid hunter, gunsmith, and enjoyed long range shooting.

Surviving in addition to his wife are their children Paul Shaffer (Joann), of Canton, Kathy Lehman (Inez), of South Williamsport, Tim Shaffer (Judi), of New Hampshire, Terry Shaffer, of South Williamsport, Wayne O’Donnell (Diane), of New York, and Sharon Steinbacher, of Nisbet; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Robert and David Shaffer.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to the National Rifle Association 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or at www.donate.nra.org/donate.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com