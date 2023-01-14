Muncy, Pa. — Paul R. Johnston, 63, of Muncy passed away surrounded by family Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at home. Surviving is his loving wife of 39 years, Carol (Brown) Johnston whom he married on October 28, 1983.

Born February 5, 1959 in Jersey Shore, he was a son of the late Robert and Patricia (English) Johnston.

Paul was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School Class of 1977 and went on to work a 35-year career as a truck driver, owning and operating his own truck. Later he was employed with Larry Wolfe Trucking and Entz Trucking Inc. When health issues pulled Paul from behind the wheel, he remained with Entz Trucking working the desk for dispatch and as the electronic logbook “adjustor.”

Paul was known for being able to tell a story with a straight face and his convincing tone to make any story being told believable to “almost” anyone. Paul took pride in the numerous big boy toys owned over the years including snowmobiles, motorcycles and his latest toy, a Polaris Slingshot.

Paul would often be heard saying he was a “walking, talking medical mystery” with 59 good years before his check engine light came on. He fought a hard battle against autoimmune disease CIPD before being diagnosed four years ago with pulmonary fibrosis (ILD). Through these trying years you very seldom if ever heard a complaint on the health issues coming from Paul. He just kept pushing forward through it all.

Paul was a member of the North Central Pa. Slingshot Riders and more often than not would be found in the lead position of the group ride when off to find the new restaurant at the end of the destination selected for each ride. When time to head home on the ride, he would most often ask, "Do you want to take the long way or short way home?" He will be missed by his very special Slingshot Riders family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are sister-in-law, Helen Lovell (Roger); brother-in-law, John Brown (Kathy); nephew, Kevan Lovell (Christine); great nieces Kennedy Jo and Layla and many special friends including a “brother from another mother” Kevin Entz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Harold and Sara Brown.

A casual visitation to honor the life of Paul will be held 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 19 at Eat & Run Catering, 1000 Commerce Park Dr., Williamsport. Burial will be held privately in Waterville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Paul’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Johnston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

