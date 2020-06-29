Rose Valley -- Paul R. Easton, 92, of Rose Valley passed peacefully at his home and went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Edith L. (Manley) Easton.

Born August 18, 1927, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late George H. and Elizabeth (Reid) Easton.

For 63 years Paul was the proud owner of his saw mill Easton Lumber. He also helped with the family farm for many years. Paul instilled the value of hard work in all of his children, leading by example.

Paul was a member of Rose Valley United Methodist Church. He loved to hunt, trap and fish, a true outdoorsman with a passion for wildlife. Paul had a green thumb and enjoyed working in his garden. He and Edith canned their homegrown goods together over the years. Paul was an avid supporter of the NRA. His kindhearted personality will certainly be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are five children, Carol J. Dees, of Winston-Salem, N.C., John M. Easton, of Rose Valley, Janet E. Johns (Patrick), of Williamsport, Will R. Easton, of Loyalsock, and Tom S. Easton, of Rose Valley; eight grandchildren, Josh and Jason Pleasant, Jeremy and Justin Mason, John Jr. and Dawn Easton, and Sara and Tesa Johns; 15 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; a sister in law Ella Easton and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Paul was preceded in death by four brothers, Reid, Max, Dean “Hickory,” and Danny Easton.

A funeral service to honor the life of Paul will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport with Ellie Benna CLM officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Valley Cemetery. A viewing will be held from noon until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com