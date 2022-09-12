Williamsport — Paul R. Decker, Jr., 101, of Williamsport, Pa., passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Williamsport Home.

He was married in 1947 to the late Helen M. (Lowry) and they celebrated 61 years of marriage until the time of her death on April 8, 2008.

Paul was born on December 30, 1920 in Montgomery, Pa. and was the son of the late Paul R. and Ruth (Noll) Decker, Sr. He had graduated from Montgomery High School then obtained his bachelor’s degree in business from Penn State University. He served his country by joining the U.S. Army. He commanded the original radar unit in the Aleutian Islands during World War ll. Paul was the owner of the Isaac C. Decker Furniture Co. Inc. for 35 years and retired in 1992.

Paul was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Ross Club, and Antlers Club. He enjoyed reading, golfing, and was an avid Penn State football fan.

He is survived by one son, Stephen Decker (Debbie) of Williamsport; one daughter, Diane Nair (Larry) of Mercersburg; three grandchildren, Christopher S. Decker, Aaron Nair (Kelly) and Andrew Nair; two great grandchildren, Alaina Nair and Everett Nair. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Aaron, Delmar, Roland, and a sister, Marion McCormick.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th Street, Williamsport.

