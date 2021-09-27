Williamsport -- Paul Neilson Hurd, Jr. 96, a life-long resident of Williamsport and Jersey Shore, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport, Conn. where he resided the last several years.

Born Sept. 17, 1925 in Jersey Shore, he was the first child of Paul Neilson Hurd, Sr. and Ruth Phoebe (Harer) Hurd. He married Marcella Goggioli in Florence, Italy in 1947, who preceded him in death as did brothers Robert, Frederick and Richard and sister, Elizabeth. Surviving are daughters, Juline Smith (Jack) of Carpentersville, Ill., daughter, Cristina Sinanian (the late S. John) of Stratford, Conn.; granddaughter, Cathern Smith (Douglas Lundquist) of Evanston Ill.; two great-grandchildren, Vivienne and Walter Lundquist; a brother, David Hurd (Arlene) of Jersey Shore; and a sister, Letetia Bonner (William) of Jersey Shore.

He graduated from Jersey Shore High School in May of 1944 and the next day was working for Sylvania Electric Company in Mill Hall. A veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army in Italy in the 82 Airborne Division, he returned home with wife Marcella and found work at Sylvania, Montoursville, as a mechanical engineer. He worked hard and loved providing for his family. Of his many hobbies, he cultivated a garden every year, traveled frequently to Europe and experimented with making wine and baking. He was a talented man who could repair and build anything, including remodeling the family home. In later years, he started metal detecting with his brother David and always loved the outdoors. Having an interest in family history, he learned the use of the computers and the internet (in his 80’s) and wrote his autobiography.

He was blessed with a very healthy physique and enjoyed life to the fullest while still being strong in the face of adversity. He was well-respected and led his life by the core values instilled by his parents. A wonderful husband and father, he will be dearly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Sept. 29, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery with military honors. A viewing will be held from 9-9:45 a.m. in the church Portico on Wednesday.

