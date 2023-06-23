Linden, Pa. — Paul L. Hively, Sr., 54, of Linden passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

He was born in Williamsport on May 29, 1969, a son of the former Nancy L. Hunter and the late Howard S. Hively, Sr.

Paul worked as a collector and service technician for Miele Inc. and he worked at DuBoistown Turkey Hill. He enjoyed playing racing games on the PS4 with his son. He enjoyed his music and playing his bass guitar with the bands Dead Flowerz, Hard Rock & The Prisoners, Wheelin & Dealin, Shades of Indigo, and Leo & KG with Family Traditions.

He is survived by his son, Paul L. Hively, Jr. of Montoursville, his mother, Nancy L. (Richard) Lowe of Montoursville; two sisters Cynthia Lehman of Montoursville and Cathy (Gordy) Hauser of Jersey Shore; two brothers Harold S. (Rebecca) Hively of Montoursville and Daniel (Tima) Hively of Woolrich; his companion of 2 years Bethany Stonge of Montoursville; as well as his loving dog, Jackson. Paul is also survived by several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephews, and two great-great nieces.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Dr., Montoursville, PA 17756.

The time and place for a Celebration of Life to follow the burial will be announced at the cemetery.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

