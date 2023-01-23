Williamsport, Pa. — Paul L. Herbst, 80, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport surrounded by immediate family. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Rita R. (Covert) Herbst.

Born Aug. 24, 1942 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harry W. Herbst, Sr. and Phyllis C. (Daugherty) Herbst.

Paul was a 1960 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. Following graduation, he served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. Paul was a hard worker and jack of all trades. He was a maintenance facilitator and electrician at Bethlehem Steel, Williamsport Water Authority, and later retired from Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Paul was a faithful Lutheran and a 33rd degree member of the Williamsport Scottish Rite. He was an avid golfer at White Deer Golf Course where he made a hole in one on the 8th hole. He enjoyed boating, woodworking, riding motorcycles, and fixing cars. Paul was never known to sit still for very long. Paul and his wife Rita purchased a fixer upper house and they loved doing home repairs and remodeling together over the years. If something was broken, Paul would fix it. When Paul would take a few minutes to relax he loved to indulge in powdered or glazed donuts.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Randy L. Herbst (Susan) of Mountain Top and David S. George (Sheri) of Hepburnville; two grandsons, Zack Herbst (Sarah) of Williamsport and Joshua Rylas (Cheryl) of Loyalsock; seven great-grandchildren, Jack, Benjamin, Dylan, Oliver, Miles, Dylan, and Sierra; three brothers, William L. Herbst (Nancy) of Harrisburg, Harry W. "Herbie" Herbst Jr. (Linda) of South Williamsport, and Alan C. Herbst (Deborah) of Williamsport; a sister, Diana S. DiCenso (Raymond) of Conn.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Danny L. Herbst.

Paul was an incredibly special person and the best husband, father, and grandfather. He will be very sadly missed by so many people that adored him.

A funeral service to honor the life of Paul will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made on Paul’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

