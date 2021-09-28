Williamsport -- Paul L. Colley, II, 64, of Williamsport died Friday, September 24, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born February 23, 1957 in Williamsport he was a son of Paul and Shirley (Ungard) Colley Belle.

Paul was a 1975 graduate of Williamsport High School. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. Paul retired from High Steel after 42 years of service. He was a member of the Polish Club and St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church. Paul coached baseball at Original Little League and volunteered for the John Bower Basketball League. He enjoyed bike riding, walking his dog and was an avid Penn State Fan.

Surviving is his wife of 42 years, Nancy J. (Sperow) Colley; his mother and step father, Shirley and Sam Belle; children, Paul Colley III (Olga) of the Poconos and Joshua Colley (Sue) of Williamsport; nine grandchildren, Hamyre, Messiah, Cruz, Sajjid, Nirvana, Eowyn, Jonathan, William and Iaroslav; siblings, Calleen Haefner (Steve), Heather Breon (Chet), Lisa Hale (Larry), Holly Belle, Cameron Belle, Tim Colley and Karen Harris.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Colley.

A memorial service to honor the life of Paul will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s- Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry Street with Rev. DiAnn Baxley officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul’s name may be made to Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or Original Little League, C/O Lester Loner, Treasurer, P.O. Box 4162, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

www.SandersMortuary.com



