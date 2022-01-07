Williamsport -- Paul Kenneth Stroble, Jr., 83, of Williamsport passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at The Williamsport Home.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Beverly K. (Ransom) Stroble.

Born Jan. 13, 1938 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Paul K. Stroble, Sr. and Eleanor (Tudor) Stroble.

Paul was a 1957 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School and served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at Litton Industries for 14 years before retiring from Textron Lycoming in 2000.

Paul was a member of St. John's-Newberry United Methodist Church, VFW Post #7863, Duboistown, the Republican Club and was a life member of the Laurel Lodge Hunting Camp. Paul joined the Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company in 1965 where he served as past Chief from 1978 to 1984 as well as Chief Engineer for decades after that mentoring many others. He was the one and only to receive the Medal of Honor.

Paul enjoyed hunting, watching NASCAR, especially his favorite driver, Tony Stewart, but most of all loved and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Mark A. Stroble (Stella) of Montoursville and Gerald P. Stroble (Laura) of Thomasville; a daughter, Lori A. Mahaffey (Darryle) of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Jenifer, Michelle (Ryan), Justine (Steve), Mindy (Von) and Hailey; six great-grandchildren, Carter, Miley, Amber, Evan, Kayleigh and Brooklyn; and a sister, Donna Goodspeed (Harold) of Baltimore.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Stroble.

A funeral service to honor the life of Paul will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at St. John's-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry St. Williamsport, with the Rev. Lenore Hosier officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with military honors accorded by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard and honors by the Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to the Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company 1600 Dewey Ave, Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



