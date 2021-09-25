Williamsport -- Paul K. Regopoulos, Jr., 94, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

He was born on June 24, 1927 in Williamsport and was the son of the late Paul K. and Iva (Ulrich) Regopoulos, Sr. Paul had graduated from Williamsport High School in 1945 and served with the U.S. Army during WWII. He had worked at Halls Motor Transit for 37 years and retired. He had also worked at Paul's Lunch and retired in 1988. Paul was a retired member of the Teamsters Union 764 with the Progressive Slate of Milton, scout master with the Boy Scouts (former Susquehanna Council), member of the Republican League and Masonic Lodge #397.

Paul is survived by two sons; Paul K. Regopoulos, III (Terri) of Lititz and Mark P. Regopoulos of State College, one daughter; Christine L. Young (Robert) of Chocowinity, N.C., one grandson; Paul K. Regopoulos, IV of Williamsport and two great-grandsons; Anthony and Alexander, both of Williamsport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; Milton.

There will be a public viewing 10 – 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

