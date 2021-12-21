Montoursville -- Paul H. "Duke" Phillips, 78, of Montoursville passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Surviving is his loving wife of 14 years, Donna K. (Whitmoyer) Phillips.

Born Dec. 28, 1942 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Leon and Stella (Street) Phillips.

Duke was a 1962 graduate of South Williamsport High School where he played on the undefeated football team. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army Reserves and later retired from Hope Enterprises Inc. as the operation manager in 2007.

Duke enjoyed watching college football and the deer in the backyard. He also loved raising Labrador retrievers.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Andrew Phillips and Paula Grunsby (Rick); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother and best friend, Gary Phillips (Renee) and brother, Steve Phillips (Stephanie); two sisters, Shirley Livermore and Alice Pena (Leo); step-son, Philip Ricci (Brenna) who he loved as his own; brother-in-law, John Whitmoyer (Deb); and chocolate lab, Dollie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Samuel Livermore.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

A special thank you to Dr. Muchnik and the oncology nurses at the Hillman Cancer Center, Dr. Ahlswede and the palliative care staff, and Dr. Nesbit and the Gatehouse staff.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

