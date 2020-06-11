Williamsport -- Paul F. Stachowski II, 47, of Williamsport passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in the arms of his wife at home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 26 years, Tammy A. (Webb) Stachowski.

Born August 3, 1972 in State College, he was a son of the late Paul F. Stachowski Sr. and Shirley L. (Lebert) Stachowski.

Paul was a 1990 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and attended Pennsylvania College of Technology for architecture. He was the owner and operator of Stachowski Construction.

Paul was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 970. He enjoyed listening to 80's music, especially Bon Jovi, playing poker with his friends, mopar cars and going on staycations with his family. Paul was known as the life of the party, was a mentor to many, and was always there to help anyone in need. Most of all Paul loved hanging out with his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his two children, Paul F. Stachowski III (Chanler L. Gribbin), of Montoursville, and Justin L. Stachowski, of Williamsport; a sister, Paula L. Miller (Richard II), of Montgomery; nephew, Richard "Richie" Miller III; two nieces, Rachael and Riley Miller; close friends, Jamie, John, Wes, Jeremy, Pat, Rodney, Tom, Ryan and many more.

Memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

