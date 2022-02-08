Williamsport -- Paul E. Wenner, Jr., 64, of Williamsport passed at the Gatehouse on February 3, 2022.

He was born on September 19, 1957, a son to Paul E. Sr. and Elizabeth J. (Keller) Wenner.

Paul was a 1975 graduate of Williamsport High School, and a 1985 graduate of Aviation Technology at WACC. He worked as a mechanic for First Quality in Lock Haven and greatly enjoyed working with computers. He was a big fan of the Chicago Bears. He was a loving, kind, caring person, especially his family with fixing items around the house. He was a true Mr. Fix-It. Paul also enjoyed bowling, camping, hunting, hiking, and watching NASCAR.

He was a member of the Gesang Verein Harmonia, the Keystone, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Sons of Italy, Lodge 2786. Paul was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Paul was well known and loved by many.

He is survived by his parents, Paul E. and Elizabeth J. Wenner, children; Joshua J. Wenner, Kimberly (Carl Toti) Wertz, Nichole (Bruce) Kelly Jr., and Paul D. (Katherine) Wenner, grandchildren; Giosia Wenner, Madeline Wenner, Angelina-Ria Wenner, Able Wenner, Jiosia Howlett, Tobios Washington, Lucy Wertz, Maci Wertz, Cameron Toti, Alexis Kelly, Braden Kelly, Jacob Harper, Amber Kelly, Dean Harper, and Paul D. Wenner Jr., siblings; Robert J. Wenner, Denise M. Shaible, Leanne F. Dunkleberger, Christopher A. Wenner, J. Timothy Wenner, and Elizabeth B. Neidig, along with many nieces and nephews.

Paul is preceded in death by his sister, Marcella L. Wenner, and brother Michael A. Wenner.

The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services 133 E. Third St. Williamsport with Father William Corcoran officiating.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with these services.

