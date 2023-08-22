Williamsport, Pa. — Paul E. Fenton, 58, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his loving husband and partner of 13 years, Charles “Chuck” Esposito-Fenton.

Born July 8, 1965 in Sayre, he is a son of the late Johnathan and Esther (Johnson) Fenton.

After high school, Paul went on to help others as a caregiver to people in their homes. In his spare time, he was an avid baker, often creating delicious cakes, brownies, and homemade doughnuts for his friends and family to enjoy. Paul was an outgoing person with a heart of gold, constantly making new friends everywhere he went. Above all, he cherished the moments spent with his family and fur-babies.

Along with his husband, Paul is survived by three siblings, Shirley Vanderpool, Charlene Fenton-Brown, and Wayne Fenton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; two special friends, Kathy Anthony and Linda Grimes. Paul also leaves behind his four fur-babies, Jasmine, Jasper, Angel, and Houdini.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by seven siblings, Johnathan Jr., Gordon, William, Albert, Anna Mae, Cathy, and Linda Fenton.

In keeping with Paul’s wishes, services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Paul’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

