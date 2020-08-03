South Williamsport -- Paul B. Mostoller, 63, of South Williamsport passed away at home on July 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born in Somerset, Pennsylvania on January 15, 1957, a son of Rev. John N. and Vallie (Fink) Mostoller.

He was a graduate of South Williamsport High School, class of 1976. He was the long time owner of Paul’s Cash and Carry (formerly Flinkingers) and later enjoyed working as a salesman at Miller’s Distributing.

Paul always enjoyed anything NASCAR related, listening to all genres of music, muscle cars, and spending time at his river lot, but Paul’s greatest joy of all came from being with his family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, the former Cathy K. Charneskie. They were married November 4, 1978. In addition, he is survived by two children and their families: Bryan P. (Billie) Mostoller and Gina M. Vaughn, all of South Williamsport; grandchildren, Dylan Reese, Hailey Mostoller, William Reese, Ally Mostoller, Rory Mostoller, Caiden Vaughn, Greyson Vaughn and Lennon Mostoller; brothers, John and James Mostoller, sister Bonnie Pietch and lifelong best friend Steve Foote.

In addition to his parents, a brother, David Mostoller, preceded him in death.

There will be no formal services held. Instead, per Paul’s request, a celebration of his life will be held at the Mostollers' home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Family and friends are all invited to stop by the house to enjoy music and food while sharing great memories of a truly one of a kind, amazing man between 1 and 7 p.m.

In place of flowers and in memory of Paul’s beloved dogs Bubba and Ollie, memorial contributions may be made to either Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport or In Paul’s Memory to K’s for Cancer at ksforcancer.org.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the fantastic doctors, nurses and staff at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport for their amazing support and genuine kindness through his entire battle. Also, we are forever grateful for the unselfish support shown by his friends Steve and Lisa Foote, Steve and Deb Lutcher and countless others who visited, called, texted, and prayed for Paul until his final day on earth.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register or share a memory.