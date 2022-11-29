Williamsport, Pa. — On November 26, the world lost a beautiful voice, Paul A. Francis, Jr., who has now been welcomed by Heaven’s Praise Choir.

Born June 12, 1931 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Paul A. Francis, Sr. and Bessie I. Francis. They moved to Connecticut for the first few years of his life, then returned to Williamsport and from his school years on, spent the remainder of his life in Williamsport. Paul graduated from Williamsport Area High School in 1949 and married Rita Catherine (Fox) on November 5, 1950. They celebrated 72 years of marriage this past November.

Paul was a Real Estate Agent for 35 years at Brooks and Re/MAX. He also served 23 years at Bethlehem Steel as Head Purchasing Agent. He held many productions throughout the years at the Community Theatre and Lycoming College Arena Theatre. His most beloved role being Edward Rutledge in the play 1776, which was tremendously received in the area during the year of our Country’s Bicentennial. He was a 32nd degree Mason, and member of the Consistory.

Paul enjoyed gardening, singing, spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also, he enjoyed family trips “ToDaBeach!” on Long Beach Island and other points in New Jersey, and spending weekends relaxing at the cabin. He was a founding member of the Gentleman Songsters, a local Gospel Quartet that performed in churches throughout the area. As a well-known tenor, Paul was often asked to sing at local churches during worship services. The family would usually follow him to these services to hear him sing, making them frequent guests in many congregations. He was also a soloist at many local weddings and it is unknown how many couples exchanged vows while hearing Paul’s rendition of “their song” on their special day. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Even in his last days, his eyes projected a glow of happiness and a calmness that could only come from having a personal relationship with Jesus. Paul’s beautiful voice is now resounding in Heaven. SING ON PAUL!

Paul was known as: PAF, DAD, and Poppy to his family. Along with his wife, Paul also leaves behind his daughter: Linda D. Francis; two sons: Paul A Francis III, Brent. D (Wendy) Francis; 5 grandchildren: Jessica Francis, Brock Francis, Erica Lambert, Tiffany (Ethan) Ferguson, and Paden Francis; and seven great-grandchildren, Anneliese, Alana, Colton, Audrina, and Carrington Watson, Cameron and Leo Francis, and many nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Donald Lee (Shirley) Francis Sr.

A memorial service to honor Paul’s life will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 6 at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Inurnment will follow in the Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul’s name may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 W. 4th St, Williamsport, PA 17701 or charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Paul’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.