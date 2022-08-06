Hughesville — Patty A. (Kelley) McCoy, 87, of Hughesville died Friday, August 5, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock, Montoursville.

Born October 14, 1934 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Ezurah and Helen (Rook) Kelley.

Patty was a 1952 graduate of Muncy High School. She worked as a medical records coder for various local doctors, retiring from the Muncy Valley Hospital.

She formerly attended St. James Episcopal Church, Muncy.

Patty enjoyed thrift store shopping. She was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are four children and their spouses, Michael and Cathy McCoy, of Muncy, Shawn and Melanie McCoy and B. Shane and Patty McCoy, all of Hughesville and Kelley A. and Clay DeWald, of Millville; nine grandchildren, Amy, Jennifer, Aaron, Rory, Paul, Ryan, Logan, Connor and Cole; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Patty was predeceased by a daughter in infancy and

her twin sister, Sherry L. Snyder.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at St. James Episcopal Church, 215 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. M. Peter Harer, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Patty’s name be made to PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

