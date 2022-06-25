Mill Hall — Patti Jo Gentzel, 63, of Mill Hall passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born February 7, 1959 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Phyllis Neff.

After graduating from high school, she served in the United States Army as a chef, being stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.

Patti attended Williamsport Area Community College.

She was a member of the American Legion, Lock Haven.

Patti enjoyed gardening and fishing.

Surviving are her three children: David Suders of McElhattan, Ashley Wynn of Mill Hall, and Aaron Reese of Loganton; her brother, Robert (Kathleen) Neff of Howard; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Catherine Neff, Sherry Woomer, and Sandy Langhorst; and her husband, Rodney Gentzel.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mackeyville.

Memorial contributions in Patti’s name may be made to Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

