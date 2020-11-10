Lewisburg -- Patti J. (Miller) Bastress, 74, of Lewisburg, formerly of Williamsport, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.

She was married on October 7, 1972 to the late Samuel R. Bastress who passed away on March 20, 2000.

Patti was born on July 28, 1946 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Fetzer) Miller. She graduated from Williamsport High School and worked at the former Lycoming Job Center, retiring in 2007. Patti was a member of the Hughesville Friends Church prior to moving to Riverwoods and she enjoyed cross stitch, crocheting, knitting and cars. She loved collecting fancy, blingy hats.

Patti is survived by one son, Shane R. Bastress (Teresa) of Watsontown.

There will be a public viewing 6 – 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport with the funeral service to begin at 7 p.m. Pastor Dan Cale will officiate the service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA.

