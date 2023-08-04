Slate Run, Pa. — Patt L. Williamson, 84, of Slate Run passed away Thursday July 27, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born January 24, 1939 in Jersey Shore, he was the son of the late Lee William (Bill) Williamson and Laura G. (Shangraw) Williamson.

Patt graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1956 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was part of the Seabees, the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion. After his military service, he earned an Associate's Degree from Fullerton College. Patt lived in Anaheim, California for many years working as a machinist and retired from Maglite. Patt fulfilled his life-long dream and moved to a cabin he built to enjoy the serenity of the Pa. Grand Canyon. He enjoyed fishing, canoeing, observing wildlife, and spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving is a sister, Linda (WIlliamson) Palmatier of Williamsport: nieces and nephews, Valerie Palmatier Lundy, Nan Parks (Scott), Shan Palmatier (Alison), Joseph Joram (Irene), William Joram (Amy), Lynn Bishop (Scott), and Patricia Joram (Rick).

In addition to his parents, Patt was preceded in death by a sister, Louisa (Mickey) Joram.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

