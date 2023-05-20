Beech Creek, Pa. — Patsybelle Morgret, 82, of Beech Creek passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

Born July 23, 1940 in Salona, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Kathryne Packer Young.

On June 26, 1958, she married Roy B. “Dutch” Morgret, with whom she shared 39 years before his passing in 1998.

Patsybelle was employed at Lock Haven Hospital for 26 years, serving as the Director of Medical Records. She then worked in Medical Records at Centre Community Hospital for 16 years before retiring.

She attended Laurel Run United Methodist Church.

Patsybelle enjoyed tending to her flowers and watching the birds visit her birdfeeders.

She especially looked forward to her Tuesday and Saturday trips to town with her companion, Jim Copehaver.

Surviving is her son, Burt (Brandi) Morgret of Beech Creek and her companion, James “Jim” Copenhaver of Queens Run.

Private interment will be at Romola Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Patsybelle’s name may be made to Clinton County SPCA, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patsybelle Morgret as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.