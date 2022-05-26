Hughesville — Patsy P. O'Connor, 76, of Hughesville passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born May 18, 1946 in Muncy, she is the daughter of the late Paul and the late Zoe (Beagle) Robbins. Her husband of 48 years, Charles O'Connor, preceded her in death on June 18, 2011.

Patsy enjoyed roller skating as a youth, and later in life she enjoyed scratching off lottery tickets, a warm beer, and spending time with her family. She always enjoyed a good game of cards and Sundays with her parents, brothers and sisters, and aunt Vera and Uncle Carl.

Surviving by two sons, Adam L. (Susan) O'Connor and Brian W. (Kelly) O'Connor both of Hughesville; two sisters Jean Kile of Hughesville, Nancy Rider of Watsontown; a brother, Carl Robbins of Turbotville, and two grandsons, Dylan O'Connor and Dallas O'Connor.

In keeping with Patsy's wishes, there will be no services. A picnic will be held at the cabin at a later date for family and friends.

In Patsy's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming Animal Protection Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patsy O'Connor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.