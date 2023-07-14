pulsifer obit

Watsontown, Pa. — Patrick Pulsifer passed from his earthly body on July 11, 2023.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 17 at the Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown, where a funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Warrior Run Baseball Boosters, C/O Turbotville National Bank 4710 State Rt. 54 Turbotville, PA 17772.

A full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!