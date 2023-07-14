Watsontown, Pa. — Patrick Pulsifer passed from his earthly body on July 11, 2023.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 17 at the Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown, where a funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Warrior Run Baseball Boosters, C/O Turbotville National Bank 4710 State Rt. 54 Turbotville, PA 17772.
A full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
