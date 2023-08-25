Cogan Station, Pa. — Patrick Eugene "Pat" Fink, 61, of Cogan Station passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at home.

Born September 23, 1961 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Bernard and Evelyn (Miller) Fink.

Pat spent his entire career as a welder, demonstrating his analytical mind and meticulous attention to detail. His work was not just a job, it was a craft, one that he perfected over many years. He proudly worked for Kibbe Boiler and Dixon AC & R.

Outside of his work, Pat had a variety of interests that brought joy to his life. He was an avid hunter, who found solace in nature.

Pat's love for the outdoors was matched only by his love for Penn State football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a diehard fan, he was known to passionately cheer on his team, no matter the score. Pat also had a competitive streak, which was most apparent when he was shooting pool, participating in many leagues around town. In his downtime, Pat enjoyed watching Western movies.

Surviving is his beloved black lab, Cindy; the Baker family; many close friends and neighbors who were like family; a cousin, Robert P. Pulizzi Jr. (Kristen), and their three sons; and several extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Fink.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Pat’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Pat’s family would like to thank Sheena at UPMC family hospice for the exceptional care provided over the past year and a half.

Online condolences may be made on Pat’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Fink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.