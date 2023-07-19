Cogan Station, Pa. — Patrick David “Patty Atty” Snyder, 26, of Cogan Station passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at his home.

Born on December 15, 1996 in Williamsport, he was a son of Rebecca Snyder (Mark E. Kimble, Sr.) and Jeremy Boyce. Patrick attended Williamsport High School and was currently employed with Carstetter’s Roofing and Siding, LLC.

Patrick was a beautiful soul who had a funny personality and always loved to make others smile. Spending time with family and friends was what Patrick enjoyed doing most. Whether it was playing Xbox, fishing, or watching movies, if you were with him, you could guarantee a good time. He also enjoyed a variety of music, changing the tunes to suit his company, but his favorite genres were heavy metal and rock. Patrick will be remembered for the best hugs he gave, and how he made everyone around him feel loved. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Along with his parents, Patrick also leaves behind to cherish his memory his maternal grandparents, Steven and Shirley Snyder; three brothers, Michael Boyce (Lexi) and their daughter Arabella, Dwight Boyce, Mark E. Kimble, Jr.; five sisters, Sarah Boyce, MyKayla Boyce Larkin, Julianna Kimble, Madison Kimble, Payton Harris (Tommy). He is also survived by five aunts, Stephanie Messner (Mike), Sheri Andy (Nate), Angel Boyce, Kim Boyce, Kelly Jo; two uncles, Kelly Andy and Gene Boyce, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his dog, Bear.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

Burial will be private at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed on Patrick’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

