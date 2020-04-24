Lewisburg -- Patricia R. Robb, 78, of Lewisburg passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born August 11, 1941 in Lock Haven to Harold C. and Ruth Leinbach Robb.

Patricia was a 1959 graduate of Lock Haven High School and attended the Williamsport School of Commerce and graduated from the Thompson Business School of Harrisburg. She retired from the Pennsylvania Milk Dealers' Association in Harrisburg where she had worked for a number of years.

Survivors include two sisters; Janet E. Campbell of the Delaware Water Gap and Marguerite (William) Corter of Beech Creek, three nephews; Brian Campbell, Scott Corter and Todd Corter, one niece; Allison (Jason) Raper. Three great nieces and three great nephews.

Private services for Patricia R. Robb are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven and will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall.

