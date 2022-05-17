Castanea -- “Pat” Miller of Castanea passed away at her home on May 16, 2022.

She was born to James P. Young and Martha Hyman Young on February 2, 1931.

Pat attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and graduated from there in 1948. On April 22, 1953 she married Franklin A. Miller of Flemington, who passed away in 1996.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, “Jimmy” James P. Young, Jr.; and a grandson Ian James Marks. Pat is survived by 3 children – Frank, Jr (Jari) of Jackson Springs, N.C.; Lu Ann (Tim) Marks of Washington, Pa.; and Mary Margaret (Matt) Winton of Castanea. Pat was blessed with four other grandchildren – Terra Jacobs (Joe Baselice), N.J.; Adam (Catherine) Jacobs, McElhattan; Aaron Jacobs (Latavia Goode), Virginia; Christopher Miller, Boise, Idaho. Pat was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Church will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Lock Haven Catholic School Endowment Fund and Holy Spirit Parish.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

