Patricia “Pat” Mauro, 85, of Williamsport, passed away at UPMC Williamsport on December 9, 2020.

Pat was born in Williamsport on June 29, 1935, a daughter of Chester and Agnes J. (Lyaski) Ott.

She was a graduate of South Williamsport High School, and went on to be employed by the former GTE Sylvania in Montoursville and later at Tetley Tea.

As a young lady Pat enjoyed swimming and diving at Mountain Beach Resort in South Williamsport. She also helped with the swimming program at the Y.W.C.A.

She is survived by her daughter Laurie Hubbard of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two of her children, Mike and Julie, and two brothers and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contribution may be made; Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit the Palliative Care Unit, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Funeral arrangements are pending due to the current health crisis and will be announced in the near future.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements