Montourville, Pa. — Patricia P. Solley passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at her home in Montoursville, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 3, 1926 in New York City, New York to Elijah Jr. and Thelma (Condon) Pringle. She was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School in 1944, from Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing in 1948, and received her Bachelor of Science from St. Joseph College in 1988 at age of 57.

Pat was a leader. She had a particular aptitude for identifying and elevating the individual talents of the people with whom she worked. She held leadership roles as the operating room supervisor at both the Williamsport and Divine Providence Hospitals. She served as interim director of nursing at Divine Providence Hospital, then retired in 1992 as the director of nursing for special care units.

Over the course of her career, Pat was recognized for her contributions to the profession of nursing. None was more special to her than her nomination of the Nightingale award, which is the highest nursing honor in Pennsylvania. This nomination was most precious to Pat because to be eligible you must be nominated by your colleagues. She was nominated for her excellence in leadership and for mentoring and developing other nurses.

After her retirement, Pat remained in leadership, serving on the hospital board of directors and as a volunteer in other capacities. She was a lifelong active member at Mater Dolorosa and St. Ann’s Catholic Churches.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband George Solley, her parents Elijah and Thelma Pringle, and her siblings, brothers Timmy and Mickey (Elijah, III), and her older sister Marian, who she adored. She is survived by her children Debbie Solley of Williamsport, Kathy (Skip) Vogel of Southport, N.C., Christie (Barry) Wiley of Boerne, Texas, Carol (Larry) Fischer of Williamsport, Dr. Dan (Ammie) Solley of Montoursville, and close friend, Susie Cress of Williamsport. Pat was the proud grandmother to 13 grandchildren including Meghan Good of Williamsport, Derek (Cate) Bednarz of Boston, Massachusetts, Kevin and Andy Bednarz of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Kirt (Nicole) Achenbach of San Antonio, Texas, Annie Wiley of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sara Smith of the United Kingdom, Jessi and Elijah Solley of Pittsburgh, PA, Georgia Solley of Brooklyn, N.Y., Keith (Erin) Fischer, Dover, Pa., Lauren (Terry) Bartholomew of Lock Haven, Pa., Katie (Michael) Shultz of Williamsport, and 10 great grandchildren. They were all the light of her life!

The family is particularly grateful for the care and compassion shown to Pat, first, by Father John Chmil, who was a constant presence in the spiritual journey with us. We would also like to express our deep appreciation to Dr. Russell Gombosi and the members of UMPC Family Hospice, most especially Jama and Jessica and her private personal care assistant Susan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701, with Rev. John J. Chmil officiating. A burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of Family Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Patricia Pringle Solley, Kathleen Solley Vogel and Elinor Spotts Vogel Nursing Scholarship at Pennsylvania College of Technology, c/o the Penn College Foundation, 1 College Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements, to share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.